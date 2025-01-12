Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: LIU 7-11, CCSU 11-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

What to Know

CCSU and LIU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.

CCSU is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Wagner just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 62-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks. That makes it the first time this season the Blue Devils have let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, LIU entered their tilt with Stonehill on Friday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 70-60.

Even though they won, LIU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

CCSU's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-5. As for LIU, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11.

CCSU was able to grind out a solid victory over LIU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-64. Does CCSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will LIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

CCSU and LIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.