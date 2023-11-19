Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Manhattan 2-1, CCSU 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils will be playing at home against the Manhattan Jaspers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact CCSU proved on Monday. They blew past the Rams, posting a 99-42 win at home. With that victory, CCSU brought their scoring average up to 79.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers earned a 79-67 win over the Golden Falcons on Thursday. The victory was just what Manhattan needed coming off of a 99-61 defeat in their prior match.

The Blue Devils' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Jaspers, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

CCSU beat Manhattan 78-67 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Does CCSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Manhattan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

CCSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.