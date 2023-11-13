Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 2-1, Cent. Arkansas 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Farris Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff proved on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Eagles at home to the tune of 112-68. With Arkansas Pine Bluff ahead 56-34 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Bears blew past the Warriors, posting a 82-39 victory at home.

The Golden Lions now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Bears, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Cent. Arkansas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

