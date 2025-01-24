Halftime Report
Austin Peay is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 41-34 lead against Cent. Arkansas.
If Austin Peay keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-12 in no time. On the other hand, Cent. Arkansas will have to make due with a 5-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Austin Peay Governors @ Cent. Arkansas Bears
Current Records: Austin Peay 7-12, Cent. Arkansas 5-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
After four games on the road, Cent. Arkansas is heading back home. They and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. The Bears are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Saturday, Cent. Arkansas came up short against Jacksonville and fell 72-62. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bears in their matchups with the Dolphins: they've now lost five in a row.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 88-60, which was the final score in Austin Peay's tilt against Lipscomb on Saturday.
Cent. Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-14. As for Austin Peay, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cent. Arkansas has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.
Cent. Arkansas came up short against Austin Peay when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 77-67. Can Cent. Arkansas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Austin Peay is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Austin Peay has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Cent. Arkansas.
- Feb 15, 2024 - Austin Peay 77 vs. Cent. Arkansas 67
- Jan 20, 2024 - Austin Peay 94 vs. Cent. Arkansas 71
- Feb 11, 2023 - Cent. Arkansas 76 vs. Austin Peay 69
- Jan 07, 2023 - Austin Peay 86 vs. Cent. Arkansas 62