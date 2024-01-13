Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Bellarmine 4-14, Cent. Arkansas 5-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas is 0-3 against Bellarmine since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Cent. Arkansas found out the hard way on Thursday. Their bruising 86-63 defeat to the Colonels might stick with them for a while. Cent. Arkansas has struggled against Eastern Kentucky recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight loss. The game between the Knights and the Lions wasn't a total blowout, but with the Knights falling 69-53 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 5-13. As for the Knights, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-14.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizeable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cent. Arkansas and Bellarmine were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Cent. Arkansas came up empty-handed after a 68-67 defeat. Will Cent. Arkansas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Bellarmine has won all of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 2 years.