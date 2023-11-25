Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 3-2, Cent. Arkansas 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Cent. Arkansas is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Cent. Arkansas found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 100-56 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats. The over/under was set at 155.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the loss, Cent. Arkansas got a solid performance out of Carl Daughtery Jr., who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for Cent. Arkansas was Johannes Kirsipuu's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Titans 76-72 on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Michigan.

The last time the Bears won on the road was back last Monday. Having now lost four straight away matchups, they've bumped their record down to 1-5. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

