Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: FGCU 9-13, Cent. Arkansas 8-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Cent. Arkansas has not done well against the Owls recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bears came out on top against the Owls by a score of 92-87. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 169-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, the Eagles beat the Governors 73-67 on Saturday. The win was just what FGCU needed coming off of a 98-72 defeat in their prior contest.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 8-15. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 9-13.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, FGCU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Cent. Arkansas' eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Cent. Arkansas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Eagles when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 91-87 win. Does Cent. Arkansas have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Eagles turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

FGCU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

FGCU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cent. Arkansas.