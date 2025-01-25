Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-7, Cent. Arkansas 5-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Cent. Arkansas Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Farris Center. The Bisons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

Lipscomb is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering N. Alabama just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 74-64 to the Lions. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bisons in their matchups with the Lions: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell just short of Austin Peay by a score of 73-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Bears have suffered since November 16, 2024.

Lipscomb's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-7. As for Cent. Arkansas, their loss dropped their record down to 5-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Lipscomb just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Cent. Arkansas, though, as they've only made 39.4% of their field goals this season. Given Lipscomb's sizable advantage in that area, Cent. Arkansas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lipscomb strolled past Cent. Arkansas in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 85-68. Does Lipscomb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cent. Arkansas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Cent. Arkansas.

  • Feb 17, 2024 - Lipscomb 85 vs. Cent. Arkansas 68
  • Jan 18, 2024 - Cent. Arkansas 96 vs. Lipscomb 86
  • Feb 09, 2023 - Lipscomb 93 vs. Cent. Arkansas 81
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Lipscomb 81 vs. Cent. Arkansas 66
  • Jan 09, 2022 - Cent. Arkansas 93 vs. Lipscomb 88