Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-7, Cent. Arkansas 5-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Cent. Arkansas Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Farris Center. The Bisons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

Lipscomb is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering N. Alabama just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 74-64 to the Lions. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bisons in their matchups with the Lions: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell just short of Austin Peay by a score of 73-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Bears have suffered since November 16, 2024.

Lipscomb's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-7. As for Cent. Arkansas, their loss dropped their record down to 5-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Lipscomb just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Cent. Arkansas, though, as they've only made 39.4% of their field goals this season. Given Lipscomb's sizable advantage in that area, Cent. Arkansas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lipscomb strolled past Cent. Arkansas in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 85-68. Does Lipscomb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cent. Arkansas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Cent. Arkansas.