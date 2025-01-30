Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Cent. Arkansas and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Western Georgia 44-32.

Cent. Arkansas has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Western Georgia 4-17, Cent. Arkansas 5-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Cent. Arkansas Bears and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Farris Center. The Bears are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, Cent. Arkansas couldn't handle Lipscomb and fell 68-55.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. Everything went their way against North Florida on Saturday as Western Georgia made off with a 92-72 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Wolves have posted since December 21, 2024.

Western Georgia was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Florida only racked up ten.

Cent. Arkansas' loss dropped their record down to 5-16. As for Western Georgia, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-17.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Cent. Arkansas has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Cent. Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

Odds

Cent. Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

