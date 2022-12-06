Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Arkansas State 5-3; Cent. Arkansas 4-4

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Farris Center. Arkansas State will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cent. Arkansas received a tough blow last week as they fell 85-70 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Guard Camren Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Cent. Arkansas; Hunter finished with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State made easy work of the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils last Thursday and carried off a 58-38 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cent. Arkansas is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bears are now 4-4 while the Red Wolves sit at 5-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cent. Arkansas is stumbling into the game with the 37th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Arkansas State's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last eight years.