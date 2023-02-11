Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-18; Cent. Arkansas 8-18

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears and the Austin Peay Governors are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Farris Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Cent. Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the Lipscomb Bisons when they played on Thursday, losing 93-81.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 70-57 to the North Alabama Lions.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 8-18. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Cent. Arkansas is stumbling into the contest with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 82.4 on average. Austin Peay has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.