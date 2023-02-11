Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-18; Cent. Arkansas 8-18

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Farris Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between Austin Peay and the North Alabama Lions on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Governors falling 70-57.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 93-81 to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 8-18. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Cent. Arkansas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.