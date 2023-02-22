Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ Cent. Arkansas
Current Records: Jacksonville State 11-18; Cent. Arkansas 9-20
What to Know
The Cent. Arkansas Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Cent. Arkansas and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Farris Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Jacksonville State winning the first 86-81 on the road and the Bears taking the second 72-62.
Cent. Arkansas was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 68-67 to the Bellarmine Knights.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville State has to be hurting after a devastating 79-55 defeat at the hands of the Liberty Flames this past Saturday. Jacksonville State was surely aware of their 12-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jacksonville State have won two out of their last three games against Cent. Arkansas.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Cent. Arkansas 72 vs. Jacksonville State 62
- Jan 18, 2022 - Jacksonville State 86 vs. Cent. Arkansas 81
- Mar 19, 2018 - Jacksonville State 80 vs. Cent. Arkansas 59