Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Jacksonville State 11-18; Cent. Arkansas 9-20

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Cent. Arkansas and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Farris Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Jacksonville State winning the first 86-81 on the road and the Bears taking the second 72-62.

Cent. Arkansas was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 68-67 to the Bellarmine Knights.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State has to be hurting after a devastating 79-55 defeat at the hands of the Liberty Flames this past Saturday. Jacksonville State was surely aware of their 12-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State have won two out of their last three games against Cent. Arkansas.