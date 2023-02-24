Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Kennesaw State 22-8; Cent. Arkansas 9-21

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Farris Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday. They will be strutting in after a win while the Cent. Arkansas Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

The North Alabama Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. The Owls enjoyed a cozy 79-66 victory over North Alabama.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas has to be aching after a bruising 101-71 defeat to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Wednesday.

Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 10-4-1 ATS in away games but only 17-9-1 all in all.

Kennesaw State's win brought them up to 22-8 while the Bears' defeat pulled them down to 9-21. The Owls are 14-7 after wins this year, and Cent. Arkansas is 8-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kennesaw State have won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last nine years.