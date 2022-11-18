Who's Playing

Niagara @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Niagara 0-2; Cent. Arkansas 2-1

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears will take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at noon ET on Friday at National Basketball Arena. Cent. Arkansas will be strutting in after a victory while Niagara will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Little Rock Trojans at home on Monday as they won 82-71.

Meanwhile, Niagara ended up a good deal behind the Bucknell Bison when they played this past Saturday, losing 68-50.

Cent. Arkansas' win brought them up to 2-1 while Niagara's defeat pulled them down to 0-2. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cent. Arkansas is stumbling into the game with the 53rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 13.6 on average. But the Purple Eagles are 24th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: National Basketball Arena -- Dublin, Ireland

National Basketball Arena -- Dublin, Ireland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.