Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: North Alabama 9-10; Cent. Arkansas 6-13

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions lost both of their matches to the Cent. Arkansas Bears last season on scores of 88-89 and 72-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. North Alabama and Cent. Arkansas will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Farris Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Lions found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 107-78 punch to the gut against the Queens University Royals this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bears have to be hurting after a devastating 82-62 defeat at the hands of the Liberty Flames this past Saturday. Cent. Arkansas was surely aware of their 19.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losses put North Alabama at 9-10 and Cent. Arkansas at 6-13. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lions have allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas have won both of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last nine years.