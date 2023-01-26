Who's Playing

North Florida @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: North Florida 8-12; Cent. Arkansas 6-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the North Florida Ospreys will be on the road. North Florida and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Ospreys entered their contest against the Liberty Flames this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. North Florida lost to Liberty at home by a decisive 73-62 margin.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the North Alabama Lions when they played this past Saturday, losing 82-66.

North Florida is now 8-12 while the Bears sit at 6-15. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ospreys are worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. Cent. Arkansas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.