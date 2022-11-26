Who's Playing
NW State @ Cent. Arkansas
Current Records: NW State 3-2; Cent. Arkansas 3-2
What to Know
The Cent. Arkansas Bears haven't won a game against the NW State Demons since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Bears will take on NW State at 6:30 p.m. ET at home. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Cent. Arkansas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Rider Broncs on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 90-85 win.
Meanwhile, NW State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Illinois State Redbirds 70-67.
Cent. Arkansas came up short against NW State when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 79-70. Maybe the Bears will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
NW State have won six out of their last 12 games against Cent. Arkansas.
- Mar 06, 2021 - NW State 79 vs. Cent. Arkansas 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - NW State 81 vs. Cent. Arkansas 77
- Mar 07, 2020 - NW State 100 vs. Cent. Arkansas 85
- Feb 01, 2020 - Cent. Arkansas 0 vs. NW State 0
- Mar 09, 2019 - Cent. Arkansas 70 vs. NW State 63
- Feb 02, 2019 - NW State 80 vs. Cent. Arkansas 75
- Mar 03, 2018 - Cent. Arkansas 61 vs. NW State 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - Cent. Arkansas 95 vs. NW State 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - NW State 97 vs. Cent. Arkansas 83
- Feb 02, 2017 - Cent. Arkansas 107 vs. NW State 97
- Feb 15, 2016 - NW State 0 vs. Cent. Arkansas 0
- Feb 02, 2016 - NW State 91 vs. Cent. Arkansas 75