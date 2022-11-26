Who's Playing

NW State @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: NW State 3-2; Cent. Arkansas 3-2

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears haven't won a game against the NW State Demons since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Bears will take on NW State at 6:30 p.m. ET at home. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Cent. Arkansas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Rider Broncs on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 90-85 win.

Meanwhile, NW State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Illinois State Redbirds 70-67.

Cent. Arkansas came up short against NW State when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 79-70. Maybe the Bears will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

NW State have won six out of their last 12 games against Cent. Arkansas.