Who's Playing

LIU @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: LIU 2-12; Central Connecticut State 3-13

What to Know

The LIU Sharks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Sharks and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with LIU winning the first 83-61 at home and Central Connecticut State taking the second 65-62.

LIU's 2022 ended with an 82-64 loss against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Central Connecticut State proved too difficult a challenge. Central Connecticut State ended the year with a bang, routing the Terriers 74-52.

The Sharks are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

LIU is now 2-12 while the Blue Devils sit at 3-13. Central Connecticut State is 0-2 after wins this season, and LIU is 2-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LIU have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Central Connecticut State.