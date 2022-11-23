Who's Playing

Maine @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Maine 3-1; Central Connecticut State 0-5

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will take on the Maine Black Bears at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Maine will be strutting in after a win while the Blue Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Central Connecticut State as they fell 78-76 to the UMBC Retrievers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears took their matchup against the Columbia Lions this past Friday by a conclusive 93-70 score.

Central Connecticut State is now 0-5 while Maine sits at 3-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Central Connecticut State has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.80% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Maine's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.80%.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Central Connecticut State have won four out of their last six games against Maine.