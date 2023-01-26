Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Merrimack 6-15; Central Connecticut State 5-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Merrimack winning the first 66-57 on the road and Central Connecticut State taking the second 60-57.

Central Connecticut State strolled past the LIU Sharks with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 58-42.

Meanwhile, Merrimack netted a 63-55 victory over the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Central Connecticut State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Blue Devils, who are 10-11 against the spread.

The wins brought Central Connecticut State up to 5-16 and the Warriors to 6-15. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Central Connecticut State is ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.2 on average. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against Central Connecticut State.