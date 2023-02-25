Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Sacred Heart 14-16; Central Connecticut State 10-20

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are 0-14 against the Sacred Heart Pioneers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Central Connecticut State and Sacred Heart will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Blue Devils are out to stop a 13-game streak of losses at home.

The matchup between Central Connecticut State and the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Central Connecticut State falling 70-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Sacred Heart on Thursday, but luck did not. They fell to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers 70-63.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacred Heart have won all of the games they've played against Central Connecticut State in the last nine years.