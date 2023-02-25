Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Central Connecticut State
Current Records: Sacred Heart 14-16; Central Connecticut State 10-20
What to Know
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are 0-14 against the Sacred Heart Pioneers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Central Connecticut State and Sacred Heart will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Blue Devils are out to stop a 13-game streak of losses at home.
The matchup between Central Connecticut State and the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Central Connecticut State falling 70-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Sacred Heart on Thursday, but luck did not. They fell to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers 70-63.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sacred Heart have won all of the games they've played against Central Connecticut State in the last nine years.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Sacred Heart 78 vs. Central Connecticut State 65
- Jan 17, 2022 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. Central Connecticut State 66
- Feb 17, 2021 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. Central Connecticut State 70
- Jan 14, 2021 - Sacred Heart 65 vs. Central Connecticut State 48
- Jan 23, 2020 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. Central Connecticut State 54
- Jan 15, 2020 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. Central Connecticut State 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Sacred Heart 73 vs. Central Connecticut State 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. Central Connecticut State 50
- Feb 03, 2018 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. Central Connecticut State 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. Central Connecticut State 62
- Jan 05, 2017 - Sacred Heart 64 vs. Central Connecticut State 62
- Feb 13, 2016 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. Central Connecticut State 52
- Jan 14, 2016 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 78