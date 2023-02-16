Who's Playing
Wagner @ Central Connecticut State
Current Records: Wagner 13-10; Central Connecticut State 8-19
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State has some work to do to even out the 2-14 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Central Connecticut State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-73 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Wagner strolled past the LIU Sharks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 58-46.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Central Connecticut State is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Central Connecticut State up to 8-19 and the Seahawks to 13-10. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils are 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.5 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Devils are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wagner have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Central Connecticut State.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Wagner 72 vs. Central Connecticut State 50
- Feb 19, 2022 - Wagner 78 vs. Central Connecticut State 68
- Feb 03, 2022 - Wagner 54 vs. Central Connecticut State 52
- Feb 26, 2021 - Central Connecticut State 83 vs. Wagner 77
- Feb 25, 2021 - Wagner 83 vs. Central Connecticut State 63
- Feb 21, 2020 - Wagner 68 vs. Central Connecticut State 56
- Jan 25, 2020 - Central Connecticut State 86 vs. Wagner 76
- Feb 14, 2019 - Wagner 63 vs. Central Connecticut State 57
- Jan 03, 2019 - Wagner 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 58
- Feb 28, 2018 - Wagner 73 vs. Central Connecticut State 61
- Feb 22, 2018 - Wagner 64 vs. Central Connecticut State 62
- Feb 01, 2018 - Wagner 72 vs. Central Connecticut State 59
- Feb 02, 2017 - Wagner 70 vs. Central Connecticut State 60
- Dec 29, 2016 - Wagner 71 vs. Central Connecticut State 46
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wagner 83 vs. Central Connecticut State 57
- Jan 16, 2016 - Wagner 70 vs. Central Connecticut State 48