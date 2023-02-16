Who's Playing

Wagner @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Wagner 13-10; Central Connecticut State 8-19

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State has some work to do to even out the 2-14 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Central Connecticut State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-73 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wagner strolled past the LIU Sharks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 58-46.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Central Connecticut State is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Central Connecticut State up to 8-19 and the Seahawks to 13-10. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils are 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.5 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wagner have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Central Connecticut State.