Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Central Michigan and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 41-32 lead against Ball State.

Central Michigan came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Ball State 8-9, Central Michigan 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Central Michigan and Ball State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. The Cardinals took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Chippewas, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Central Michigan beat N. Illinois 71-66. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Chippewas.

Central Michigan's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cayden Vasko, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus five assists. The dominant performance also gave Vasko a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Jakobi Heady, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Central Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ball State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 93-75 bruising from Toledo. The Cardinals have struggled against the Rockets recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Payton Sparks, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Jermahri Hill was another key player, posting 17 points in addition to six assists.

Central Michigan's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9. As for Ball State, they now also have a losing record at 8-9.

Looking forward, Central Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Central Michigan is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Central Michigan came up short against Ball State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 79-71. Can Central Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Central Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Central Michigan and Ball State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.