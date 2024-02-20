Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Bowling Green 16-9, Central Michigan 15-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Central Michigan and the Falcons are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact Central Michigan proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Broncos 69-42 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Central Michigan has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bowling Green on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Bowling Green has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

The Chippewas are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Falcons, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-9.

Central Michigan barely slipped by the Falcons in their previous matchup on February 3rd, winning 77-76. Will Central Michigan repeat their success, or do the Falcons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.