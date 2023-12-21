Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Detroit 0-11, Central Michigan 4-6

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will be home for the holidays to greet the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

Central Michigan scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They blew past the Panthers 90-66. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Central Michigan has managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 11th game. Their painful 76-56 defeat to the Lions on Monday might stick with them for a while. Detroit was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Chippewas' win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Titans, their loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-11.

Central Michigan came up short against Detroit in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, falling 89-75. Will Central Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.