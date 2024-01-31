Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for N. Illinois after losing nine in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against Central Michigan.

If N. Illinois keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-13 in no time. On the other hand, Central Michigan will have to make due with an 11-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: N. Illinois 6-13, Central Michigan 11-9

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Illinois and Central Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. N. Illinois is staggering into the contest hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while Central Michigan will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Illinois found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. N. Illinois has struggled against Ball State recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Chippewas were able to grind out a solid victory over the Broncos on Saturday, taking the game 62-55.

The Huskies have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season. As for the Chippewas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season.

N. Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a 12-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

N. Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Central Michigan when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 84-80 win. Does N. Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Central Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Central Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Chippewas slightly, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Central Michigan and N. Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.