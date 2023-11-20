Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Siena 1-2, Central Michigan 1-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Siena Saints' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Central Michigan Chippewas at 11:30 a.m. ET on November 20th at Ocean Center. Siena might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Saints found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 78-58 punch to the gut against the Eagles. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 68-63. The victory was just what Central Michigan needed coming off of a 94-67 loss in their prior matchup.

Central Michigan can attribute much of their success to Anthony Pritchard, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Jemal Davis was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 4 steals.

The Saints now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Chippewas, their victory bumped their record up to 1-3.

Siena will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Siena have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been even better at 31.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Central Michigan is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.