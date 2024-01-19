Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Toledo 11-6, Central Michigan 8-9

What to Know

Toledo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Toledo Rockets and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Toledo, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, Toledo's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 77-66. 77 seems to be a good number for Toledo as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Central Michigan's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 73-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. Central Michigan has struggled against Ohio recently, as their contest on Tuesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The Rockets are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Chippewas, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Looking forward, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Everything came up roses for Toledo against Central Michigan in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 99-65 win. Will Toledo repeat their success, or does Central Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 7.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.