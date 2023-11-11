Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: UL Monroe 0-1, Central Michigan 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will be playing at home against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McGuirk Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Central Michigan kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: the Chippewas lost to the Sooners, and the Chippewas lost bad. The score wound up at 89-59. Central Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-21.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They took a serious blow against the Cougars, falling 84-31. UL Monroe found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UL Monroe struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Houston posted 19.

Both these teams took a loss in their season openers, leaving them with identical 0-1 records.