Who's Playing

Akron @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Akron 11-6; Central Michigan 7-10

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 8-2 against the Central Michigan Chippewas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Akron and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. The Zips won both of their matches against CMU last season (60-56 and 57-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Everything came up roses for Akron at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Friday as the squad secured a 104-67 victory. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Akron. Six players on Akron scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Castaneda (23), forward Enrique Freeman (20), guard Trendon Hankerson (14), forward Sammy Hunter (13), guard Greg Tribble (10), and forward Amani Lyles (10).

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Chippewas proved too difficult a challenge. CMU was able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo, winning 87-78.

Their wins bumped Akron to 11-6 and CMU to 7-10. In Akron's victory, Xavier Castaneda had 23 points and five assists along with six rebounds and Enrique Freeman had 20 points in addition to nine boards. We'll see if CMU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won eight out of their last ten games against Central Michigan.