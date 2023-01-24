Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Bowling Green 9-10; Central Michigan 7-12
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at McGuirk Arena. Bowling Green should still be riding high after a victory, while the Chippewas will be looking to regain their footing.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for CMU this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 96-68 defeat to the Ohio Bobcats.
Meanwhile, the Falcons beat the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 83-73 this past Saturday.
CMU is now 7-12 while Bowling Green sits at 9-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: CMU is stumbling into the game with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.4 on average. Bowling Green has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
Series History
Central Michigan have won seven out of their last 12 games against Bowling Green.
