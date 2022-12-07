Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Robert Morris 3-6; Central Michigan 4-4

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will stay at home another game and welcome the Robert Morris Colonials at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at McGuirk Arena. The Chippewas are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

CMU was completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Alma Scots 89-50 at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Robert Morris as they fell 60-56 to the Northern Kentucky Norse this past Saturday.

Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Robert Morris' defeat dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if CMU can repeat their recent success or if Robert Morris bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Series History

Robert Morris won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.