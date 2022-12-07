Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Robert Morris 3-6; Central Michigan 4-4
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas will stay at home another game and welcome the Robert Morris Colonials at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at McGuirk Arena. The Chippewas are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
CMU was completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Alma Scots 89-50 at home.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Robert Morris as they fell 60-56 to the Northern Kentucky Norse this past Saturday.
Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Robert Morris' defeat dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if CMU can repeat their recent success or if Robert Morris bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Robert Morris won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 17, 2019 - Robert Morris 83 vs. Central Michigan 79