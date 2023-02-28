Who's Playing
Toledo @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Toledo 23-6; Central Michigan 10-19
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas haven't won a contest against the Toledo Rockets since March 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. CMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while CMU will be stumbling in from a loss.
CMU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Meanwhile, everything went Toledo's way against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday as they made off with a 101-71 victory.
The Chippewas are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
CMU is now 10-19 while the Rockets sit at 23-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: CMU is stumbling into the game with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 85.2 points per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Rockets are a big 15-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toledo have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Central Michigan.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Central Michigan 59
- Mar 10, 2022 - Toledo 72 vs. Central Michigan 71
- Feb 19, 2022 - Toledo 68 vs. Central Michigan 66
- Jan 04, 2022 - Toledo 82 vs. Central Michigan 54
- Mar 02, 2021 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Toledo 79
- Jan 19, 2021 - Toledo 89 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 25, 2020 - Toledo 93 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Jan 14, 2020 - Central Michigan 74 vs. Toledo 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Toledo 80 vs. Central Michigan 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Toledo 76 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 23, 2018 - Toledo 89 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Toledo 93 vs. Central Michigan 82
- Feb 24, 2017 - Toledo 87 vs. Central Michigan 66
- Jan 13, 2017 - Central Michigan 96 vs. Toledo 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Central Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 74
- Feb 16, 2016 - Central Michigan 77 vs. Toledo 69