Who's Playing

Toledo @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 23-6; Central Michigan 10-19

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas haven't won a contest against the Toledo Rockets since March 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. CMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while CMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

CMU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Meanwhile, everything went Toledo's way against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday as they made off with a 101-71 victory.

The Chippewas are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

CMU is now 10-19 while the Rockets sit at 23-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: CMU is stumbling into the game with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 85.2 points per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Rockets are a big 15-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Central Michigan.