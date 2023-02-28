Who's Playing
Toledo @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Toledo 23-6; Central Michigan 10-19
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2021. CMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while CMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was close but no cigar for CMU as they fell 84-80 to the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Toledo was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were the clear victors by a 101-71 margin over the Buffalo Bulls.
The Chippewas are now 10-19 while Toledo sits at 23-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: CMU is stumbling into the game with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 85.2 points per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toledo have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Central Michigan.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Central Michigan 59
- Mar 10, 2022 - Toledo 72 vs. Central Michigan 71
- Feb 19, 2022 - Toledo 68 vs. Central Michigan 66
- Jan 04, 2022 - Toledo 82 vs. Central Michigan 54
- Mar 02, 2021 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Toledo 79
- Jan 19, 2021 - Toledo 89 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 25, 2020 - Toledo 93 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Jan 14, 2020 - Central Michigan 74 vs. Toledo 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Toledo 80 vs. Central Michigan 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Toledo 76 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 23, 2018 - Toledo 89 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Toledo 93 vs. Central Michigan 82
- Feb 24, 2017 - Toledo 87 vs. Central Michigan 66
- Jan 13, 2017 - Central Michigan 96 vs. Toledo 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Central Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 74
- Feb 16, 2016 - Central Michigan 77 vs. Toledo 69