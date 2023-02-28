Who's Playing

Toledo @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 23-6; Central Michigan 10-19

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2021. CMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while CMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for CMU as they fell 84-80 to the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Toledo was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were the clear victors by a 101-71 margin over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Chippewas are now 10-19 while Toledo sits at 23-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: CMU is stumbling into the game with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 85.2 points per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Central Michigan.