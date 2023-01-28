Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Western Michigan 6-14; Central Michigan 7-13
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos' road trip will continue as they head to McGuirk Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The teams split their matchups last year, with CMU winning the first 65-55 at home and the Broncos taking the second 77-63.
On Tuesday, WMU lost to the Ohio Bobcats on the road by a decisive 88-76 margin. Guard Lamar Norman Jr. (20 points) was the top scorer for WMU.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for CMU as they lost 83-61 to the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday. Guard Jesse Zarzuela put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points.
The losses put WMU at 6-14 and the Chippewas at 7-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Broncos are stumbling into the matchup with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Central Michigan have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Western Michigan 77 vs. Central Michigan 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - Central Michigan 65 vs. Western Michigan 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Western Michigan 67 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Dec 18, 2020 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Central Michigan 61
- Mar 06, 2020 - Central Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Central Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Mar 11, 2019 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Mar 08, 2019 - Central Michigan 82 vs. Western Michigan 75
- Feb 02, 2019 - Central Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 64
- Mar 03, 2018 - Central Michigan 84 vs. Western Michigan 71
- Feb 20, 2018 - Western Michigan 83 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Mar 03, 2017 - Western Michigan 88 vs. Central Michigan 80
- Feb 03, 2017 - Central Michigan 86 vs. Western Michigan 82
- Mar 04, 2016 - Western Michigan 91 vs. Central Michigan 82
- Feb 20, 2016 - Western Michigan 92 vs. Central Michigan 85