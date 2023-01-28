Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-14; Central Michigan 7-13

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos' road trip will continue as they head to McGuirk Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The teams split their matchups last year, with CMU winning the first 65-55 at home and the Broncos taking the second 77-63.

On Tuesday, WMU lost to the Ohio Bobcats on the road by a decisive 88-76 margin. Guard Lamar Norman Jr. (20 points) was the top scorer for WMU.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for CMU as they lost 83-61 to the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday. Guard Jesse Zarzuela put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points.

The losses put WMU at 6-14 and the Chippewas at 7-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Broncos are stumbling into the matchup with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Series History

Central Michigan have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.