Youngstown State @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Youngstown State 8-4; Central Michigan 4-7

After two games on the road, the Central Michigan Chippewas are heading back home. They and the Youngstown State Penguins will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McGuirk Arena. Youngstown State will be strutting in after a victory while the Chippewas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

CMU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-58 punch to the gut against the Missouri State Bears on Sunday. Guard Jesse Zarzuela wasn't much of a difference maker for CMU; Zarzuela played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Friday Youngstown State sidestepped the Southern Jaguars for an 85-81 win.

CMU is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Chippewas came up short against the Penguins when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 84-77. Maybe CMU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Penguins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Central Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Youngstown State.