Syracuse Orange @ Chaminade Silverswords

Current Records: Syracuse 3-2, Chaminade 0-2

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN University

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Chaminade Silverswords at 9:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Syracuse on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 76-57 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. Syracuse found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Syracuse saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Judah Mintz, who scored 22 points along with 4 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was J.J. Starling, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Silverswords lost to the Bruins on Tuesday, and the Silverswords lost bad. The score wound up at 76-48. Chaminade has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Orange to 3-2 and the Bulldogs to 3-1.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chaminade struggles in that department as they've been averaging 25 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.