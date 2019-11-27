How to watch Chaminade vs. Georgia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Chaminade vs. Georgia basketball game
Who's Playing
Chaminade (home) vs. Georgia (away)
Current Records: Chaminade 2-2; Georgia 4-2
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the Chaminade Silverswords at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center.
It looks like UGA got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Michigan State Spartans took down the Bulldogs 93-85. G Anthony Edwards did his best for UGA, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with six boards and three blocks. Edwards' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Dayton Flyers on Monday. Edwards' points were the most he has had all year.
As for Chaminade, it looks like Chaminade got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 74-48 walloping at the UCLA Bruins' hands.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fans donate to SFA hero's family
Fans showed support for Nathan Bain (and his family) after he helped upset Duke
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
An unlikely title game will close out the tournament festivities in Maui on Wednesday
-
No. 1 Duke upset by Stephen F. Austin
Duke's first loss of the season comes on a stunning last second layup from the Lumberjacks
-
Anthony Edwards drops 37 in loss to MSU
Edwards broke a UGA freshman scoring record and nearly broke Adam Morrison's Maui record
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
A look at the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis field and the best players to watch in the event
-
Top 25 And 1: Hokies in after MSU upset
Mike Young's Hokies are 6-0 despite being picked next-to-last in the preseason ACC poll
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...