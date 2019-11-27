How to watch Chaminade vs. Georgia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chaminade (home) vs. Georgia (away)

Current Records: Chaminade 2-2; Georgia 4-2

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the Chaminade Silverswords at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center.

It looks like UGA got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Michigan State Spartans took down the Bulldogs 93-85. G Anthony Edwards did his best for UGA, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with six boards and three blocks. Edwards' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Dayton Flyers on Monday. Edwards' points were the most he has had all year.

As for Chaminade, it looks like Chaminade got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 74-48 walloping at the UCLA Bruins' hands.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

