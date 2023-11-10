Who's Playing
Duquesne Dukes @ Charleston Cougars
Current Records: Duquesne 1-0, Charleston 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes will face off against the Charleston Cougars at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Duquesne took care of business in their home opener on Monday (barely). They skirted past the Vikings 79-77.
Duquesne's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jimmy Clark III, who earned 16 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Hassan Drame was another key contributor, earning 11 points.
Meanwhile, the Cougars sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Gaels on Monday. The squad ran away with 46 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.
The Dukes and the Cougars both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.