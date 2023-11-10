Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Duquesne 1-0, Charleston 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)





What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will face off against the Charleston Cougars at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Duquesne took care of business in their home opener on Monday (barely). They skirted past the Vikings 79-77.

Duquesne's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jimmy Clark III, who earned 16 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Hassan Drame was another key contributor, earning 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Cougars sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Gaels on Monday. The squad ran away with 46 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

The Dukes and the Cougars both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.