Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Elon 8-7, Charleston 11-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

Elon is 2-8 against Charleston since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Elon is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact Elon proved on Saturday. They greeted the New Year with with a 77-59 victory over the Aggies.

Meanwhile, Charleston entered their tilt with Stony Brook with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Cougars rang in the new year with a 93-87 victory over the Seawolves on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Phoenix now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Cougars, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Elon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Elon suffered a grim 88-66 defeat to Charleston in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Elon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.