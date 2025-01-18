Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Northeastern 10-8, Charleston 14-4

What to Know



After three games on the road, Charleston is heading back home. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Arena. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, Charleston earned a 67-61 win over Campbell.

Charleston can attribute much of their success to Lazar Djokovic, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds. Djokovic continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Fulton, who posted eight points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northeastern couldn't handle UNCW on Thursday and fell 80-72. The Huskies haven't had much luck with the Seahawks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Northeastern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rashad King, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. LA Pratt was another key player, earning 22 points plus five assists.

Charleston is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Northeastern, their loss dropped their record down to 10-8.

Going forward, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Charleston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Northeastern when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 77-73 victory. Does Charleston have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northeastern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a solid 7-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Charleston and Northeastern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.