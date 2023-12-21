Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 9-2, Charleston 7-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars will stay at home for another game and welcome the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at TD Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Thursday.

Last Monday, the Cougars sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 84-81 win over the Chanticleers. The overall outcome was as expected, but Coastal Carolina made it much more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.2 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 83-58 margin over the Gaels. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-22.

Among those leading the charge was Erik Reynolds II, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 4 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Brown, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Cougars' victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.6 points per game. As for the Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Charleston is a slight 2-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

