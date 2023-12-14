Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: The Citadel 6-4, Charleston 5-4

What to Know

Charleston is 3-0 against The Citadel since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Charleston Cougars will be playing at home against The Citadel Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Sunday, the Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Rams at home as they won 85-70.

Ben Burnham was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points along with 5 rebounds. CJ Fulton was another key contributor, scoring 6 points along with 6 steals and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, The Citadel entered their tilt with Pfeiffer with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs took their matchup at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 88-60 victory over the Falcons. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, as The Citadel's was.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything went Charleston's way against The Citadel when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as Charleston made off with a 79-57 victory. Will Charleston repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against The Citadel in the last 8 years.