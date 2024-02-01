Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: UNCW 14-6, Charleston 15-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Charleston is heading back home. The Charleston Cougars and the UNCW Seahawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. UNCW took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Charleston, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Cougars got the win against the Fighting Camels by a conclusive 90-67.

Meanwhile, UNCW unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 86-78 to the Seawolves. UNCW didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Trazarien White, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of KJ Jenkins, who scored 19 points.

Even though they lost, UNCW were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for the Seahawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Charleston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Charleston came up short against UNCW in their previous matchup last Saturday, falling 78-69. Will Charleston have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCW has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charleston.