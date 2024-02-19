Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: William & Mary 8-18, Charleston 19-7

How To Watch

  • When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Charleston. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. William & Mary is crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Charleston will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact Charleston proved on Thursday. They managed a 77-73 victory over the Huskies.

Meanwhile, the Tribe couldn't handle the Tigers on Thursday and fell 61-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points William & Mary has scored all season.

The Cougars' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 19-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.5 points per game. As for the Tribe, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Charleston have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Charleston won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup on February 3rd, slipping by the Tribe 84-83. Will Charleston repeat their success, or do the Tribe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a big 17.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 17-point favorite.


The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.

  • Feb 03, 2024 - Charleston 84 vs. William & Mary 83
  • Jan 16, 2023 - Charleston 82 vs. William & Mary 54
  • Feb 03, 2022 - Charleston 84 vs. William & Mary 61
  • Jan 25, 2022 - Charleston 74 vs. William & Mary 73
  • Feb 06, 2020 - Charleston 68 vs. William & Mary 50
  • Jan 11, 2020 - William & Mary 67 vs. Charleston 56
  • Feb 21, 2019 - William & Mary 86 vs. Charleston 84
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Charleston 74 vs. William & Mary 59
  • Mar 05, 2018 - Charleston 83 vs. William & Mary 73
  • Feb 24, 2018 - William & Mary 114 vs. Charleston 104