Who's Playing

Johnson & Wales (NC) Wildcats @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Johnson & Wales (NC) 0-0, Charleston Southern 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will host the Johnson & Wales (NC) Wildcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 13th at Buccaneer Fieldhouse.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Johnson & Wales (NC) were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Johnson & Wales (NC) finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Charleston Southern finished with a dismal 9-20 record.

Johnson & Wales (NC) was pulverized by Charleston Southern 118-71 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Can Johnson & Wales (NC) avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won all of the games they've played against Johnson & Wales (NC) in the last 8 years.