Who's Playing

Ky. Christian Knights @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Ky. Christian 0-1, Charleston Southern 3-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Charleston Southern is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Ky. Christian Knights at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers couldn't handle the Ramblers and fell 72-59.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was A'lahn Sumler, who scored 25 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Charleston Southern was Daren Patrick's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Charleston Southern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Ky. Christian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 105-54 loss at the hands of the Terriers. Ky. Christian was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-23.

The Buccaneers bumped their record down to 3-8 with that loss, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Charleston Southern against Ky. Christian in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 126-67 victory. With Charleston Southern ahead 61-32 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Charleston Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.