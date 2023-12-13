Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: N. Alabama 5-5, Charleston Southern 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse.

The point spread may have favored N. Alabama last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. N. Alabama found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.7% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, N. Alabama were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They had just enough and edged the Bulldogs out 66-64. The win was just what Charleston Southern needed coming off of a 81-52 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Lions' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-5. As for the Buccaneers, their win bumped their record up to 3-5.

Looking forward, N. Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

N. Alabama is a solid 7-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

