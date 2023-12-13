Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: N. Alabama 5-5, Charleston Southern 3-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be playing in front of their home fans against the N. Alabama Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern will be strutting in after a victory while N. Alabama will be stumbling in from a loss.

Charleston Southern finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 win over the Bulldogs last Saturday. The victory was just what Charleston Southern needed coming off of a 81-52 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Alabama on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. It was the first time this season that N. Alabama let down their fans at home.

Even though they lost, N. Alabama were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Morehead State only pulled down ten.

The Buccaneers' victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for the Lions, they bumped their record down to 5-5 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston Southern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.